Massive Russian strike on Kyiv: one person killed, over 20 injured, significant damage in eight districts. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 24 May, the Russians once again carried out a massive shelling of the capital, resulting in fires breaking out across the city and damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Consequences

In particular, in the Darnytskyi district, the shelling caused a fire on the roof of a two-storey dormitory covering an area of approximately 150 square metres. Rescue workers are evacuating residents and extinguishing the fire.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, an attack caused a fire on the second floor of a school, covering an area of 300 square metres. In a five-storey residential building, damage occurred within the entrance block, with a fire spreading from the first to the fifth floors. A hit on a business centre building and a fire on the market premises have been reported. In another 9-storey residential building, there was a direct hit between the 8th and 9th floors, where one person is believed to have died. A fire covering an area of 5 square metres on the second floor of a 9-storey residential building was also extinguished in the district. In addition, the building housing the museum of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kyiv region sustained damage.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a fire broke out in a private residential building and on the premises of a garage cooperative.

In theDesnianskyi district, strikes were recorded at a shopping centre and a supermarket building. A fire broke out in five garage bays on the premises of a garage cooperative.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a strike on a 9-storey residential building has been reported.

In the Solomyanskyi district, a minor fire and structural damage covering an area of 5 square metres occurred on the 23rd floor of a 24-storey residential building. Using available resources, firefighters extinguished a fire covering an area of 1 square metre. Damage to warehouse premises within an industrial zone has also been reported.

In the Obolonskyi district, according to preliminary reports, a residential building is on fire at one address, whilst at another, firefighters are extinguishing a fire in a 16-storey high-rise on the 12th–13th floors. A fire has also broken out in a DIY store.

In the Pecherskyi district, a fire has broken out on the 13th floor of a 20-storey new-build, and a 10-square-metre utility building located nearby is on fire.

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Information regarding casualties or injuries is being verified.

There is one fatality and several injured