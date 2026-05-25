Russian attack on Kyiv region: two killed, number of injured rises to 11, 110 facilities damaged

Two people were killed and 11 others injured, with 110 buildings damaged, as a result of a massive Russian attack on the Kyiv region on the night of 24 May.

This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Number of casualties rises

"Last night, the Kyiv region once again endured one of the most intense combined attacks in recent times. Russia struck peaceful towns and villages with attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Ordinary people, their homes and civilian infrastructure were targeted," Kalashnyk said.

In total, 11 people were injured in the attack, including one child.

The injured girl is under a year old, and the oldest of those injured is 99. Two people were killed.

See more: Russia attacked Kyiv region with drones: kindergarten and residential building were damaged in Fastiv district. PHOTOS

Damage

"As of now, 110 properties have been damaged in the region. These include 49 private homes, 9 high-rise buildings, 40 vehicles, warehouses and logistics facilities, an industrial enterprise, and educational, cultural and medical institutions," said the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Situation by district

The most damage has been recorded in the Bucha, Fastiv and Vyshhorod districts.

In Fastiv district, private houses, apartment buildings, an outpatient clinic, a cultural institution and vehicles were damaged. Six people were injured.

In the Bucha district, residential buildings, warehouses, logistics facilities and vehicles have been damaged. Unfortunately, one person died and another was injured.

In the Obukhiv district, one person was killed and two others were injured, including a child. Residential buildings were damaged.

The effects of the attacks have also been recorded in the Bila Tserkva, Brovary and Boryspil districts.

Utility workers, emergency crews and local authorities continue to work on the ground, Kalashnyk added.

Read more: Von der Leyen following Russia’s attack: Aid to bolster Ukraine’s air defence is already on its way