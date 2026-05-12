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News Photo Drone attack on Kyiv region
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Russia attacked Kyiv region with drones: kindergarten and residential building were damaged in Fastiv district. PHOTOS

On the night of 12 May, Russian invaders attacked the Kyiv region. Residential buildings, educational establishments and the everyday lives of our people came under drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

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As of now, in the Fastiv district, a kindergarten has been damaged as a result of the enemy attack – a fire broke out on the roof. Windows have been shattered in a nearby four-storey residential building. Two private houses have also been damaged.

"There are no casualties among the population," Kalashnyk noted.

All emergency services are working at the scene. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack and assess the damage are ongoing.

See more: Russia launched massive drone attack on Ukraine overnight: explosions were heard in Kyiv and Dnipro. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack

Night-time drone attack on the Kyiv region: a nursery and a residential building damaged in the Fastiv district
Night-time drone attack on the Kyiv region: a nursery and a residential building damaged in the Fastiv district
Night-time drone attack on the Kyiv region: a nursery and a residential building damaged in the Fastiv district
Night-time drone attack on the Kyiv region: a nursery and a residential building damaged in the Fastiv district

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Kyiv region (1065) shoot out (18457) Fastivskyy district (52)
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