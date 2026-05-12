Russia attacked Kyiv region with drones: kindergarten and residential building were damaged in Fastiv district. PHOTOS
On the night of 12 May, Russian invaders attacked the Kyiv region. Residential buildings, educational establishments and the everyday lives of our people came under drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.
As of now, in the Fastiv district, a kindergarten has been damaged as a result of the enemy attack – a fire broke out on the roof. Windows have been shattered in a nearby four-storey residential building. Two private houses have also been damaged.
"There are no casualties among the population," Kalashnyk noted.
All emergency services are working at the scene. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack and assess the damage are ongoing.
Consequences of the attack
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password