Russia launched massive drone attack on Ukraine overnight: explosions were heard in Kyiv and Dnipro. PHOTOS

On the night of 12 May, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack using strike drones on Ukrainian territory. An air raid alert was issued in Kyiv and a number of other regions due to the threat posed by enemy UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Air defence forces were actively engaged in the capital during the alert. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, debris from a downed Russian drone fell onto the roof of a 20-storey residential building in the Obolon district. Information regarding possible casualties and the extent of the damage is being clarified.

Consequences of the attack on Kyiv











Infrastructure damaged in Dnipro, one casualty

In Dnipro, the attack caused damage to transport infrastructure and a fire. According to preliminary data from the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, one person was injured.

As of this morning, the air threat persists in a number of northern, central, eastern and southern regions of Ukraine. Defence forces continue to work on destroying enemy drones.

See more: Russia attacked Dnipro: enterprise and cultural institutions damaged. PHOTOS