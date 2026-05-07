Russia attacked Dnipro: enterprise and cultural institutions damaged. PHOTOS

On 7 May, Russian forces struck Dnipro once again. The Russian attack caused a fire, and a food processing plant was damaged by the blast wave.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

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According to preliminary information, the blast wave shattered windows on the factory premises and damaged a car.

Furthermore, according to updated data, two cultural institutions were damaged. Among the damaged sites is the Dnipro National Opera and Ballet Theatre.

According to available information, there were no casualties as a result of the attack. The relevant services are working at the scene.

Consequences of the attack













See more: Night-time UAV attack on Dnipro: man and pregnant woman injured. PHOTOS