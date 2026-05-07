1 414 0
Russia attacked Dnipro: enterprise and cultural institutions damaged. PHOTOS
On 7 May, Russian forces struck Dnipro once again. The Russian attack caused a fire, and a food processing plant was damaged by the blast wave.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.
According to preliminary information, the blast wave shattered windows on the factory premises and damaged a car.
Furthermore, according to updated data, two cultural institutions were damaged. Among the damaged sites is the Dnipro National Opera and Ballet Theatre.
According to available information, there were no casualties as a result of the attack. The relevant services are working at the scene.
Consequences of the attack
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password