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News Photo Drone attack on Dnipro
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Night-time UAV attack on Dnipro: man and pregnant woman injured. PHOTOS

On the night of 7 May, Russian drones attacked Dnipro. The enemy targeted residential buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

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"Two people were injured in the night-time enemy attack on Dnipro.

They are a 21-year-old pregnant woman and a 45-year-old man. Both received medical assistance at the scene," the statement said.

The strike caused a flat in a five-storey building to catch fire. Several nearby buildings and cars were damaged.

See more: Day in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 4 killed and 19 injured in Russian strikes. Enterprises damaged. PHOTO

Consequences of the attack

Strike on Dnipro on 7 May
Strike on Dnipro on 7 May
Strike on Dnipro on 7 May
Strike on Dnipro on 7 May

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drone (2638) Dnipro (811) shoot out (17171) Dnipropetrovsk region (2274) Dniprovskyy district (246)
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