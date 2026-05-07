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Night-time UAV attack on Dnipro: man and pregnant woman injured. PHOTOS
On the night of 7 May, Russian drones attacked Dnipro. The enemy targeted residential buildings.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.
"Two people were injured in the night-time enemy attack on Dnipro.
They are a 21-year-old pregnant woman and a 45-year-old man. Both received medical assistance at the scene," the statement said.
The strike caused a flat in a five-storey building to catch fire. Several nearby buildings and cars were damaged.
Consequences of the attack
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