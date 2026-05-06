Day in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 4 killed and 19 injured in Russian strikes. Enterprises damaged. PHOTO
Four people were killed and 19 others injured as a result of enemy shelling in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the past day. The enemy attacked four districts of the oblast more than 30 times with a missile, an aerial bomb, artillery, and drones.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.
Strike on Dnipro
According to the report, enterprises were damaged in the attack on Dnipro. Four people were killed. Another 19 were injured. Four men aged 23, 33, 44 and 52 are in hospital in serious condition. Thirteen people have been hospitalized in moderate condition. The others will receive outpatient treatment.
Shelling of the oblast
- In the Nikopol area, Russians targeted the district center and Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka and Tomakivka hromadas. An administrative building, a hotel, apartment blocks, private houses and cars were damaged.
- The enemy also struck Dubovyky hromada in Synelnykove district. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged there.
- Infrastructure was damaged in the Kryvyi Rih area.
Background
It was previously reported that the occupiers struck Dnipro with a missile: 4 people were killed, and there are casualties.
Shelling of Ukraine on evening of May 5
- In the evening, Russian troops also struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. Twelve people were killed and 37 injured in the attack.
- In addition, Russians dropped three high-explosive aerial bombs on the center of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, killing at least five people and injuring 12 others.
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