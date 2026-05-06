Day in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 4 killed and 19 injured in Russian strikes. Enterprises damaged. PHOTO

Four people were killed and 19 others injured as a result of enemy shelling in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the past day. The enemy attacked four districts of the oblast more than 30 times with a missile, an aerial bomb, artillery, and drones.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

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Strike on Dnipro

According to the report, enterprises were damaged in the attack on Dnipro. Four people were killed. Another 19 were injured. Four men aged 23, 33, 44 and 52 are in hospital in serious condition. Thirteen people have been hospitalized in moderate condition. The others will receive outpatient treatment.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 50 times: five injured. 13-year-old boy injured yesterday in serious condition

Shelling of the oblast

In the Nikopol area, Russians targeted the district center and Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka and Tomakivka hromadas. An administrative building, a hotel, apartment blocks, private houses and cars were damaged.

The enemy also struck Dubovyky hromada in Synelnykove district. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged there.

Infrastructure was damaged in the Kryvyi Rih area.

Background

It was previously reported that the occupiers struck Dnipro with a missile: 4 people were killed, and there are casualties.

Shelling of Ukraine on evening of May 5

In the evening, Russian troops also struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. Twelve people were killed and 37 injured in the attack.

with guided aerial bombs. Twelve people were killed and 37 injured in the attack. In addition, Russians dropped three high-explosive aerial bombs on the center of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, killing at least five people and injuring 12 others.

Read more: Occupiers strike Dnipro with missile: 4 people killed, others injured