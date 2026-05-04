Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 50 times: five injured. 13-year-old boy injured yesterday in serious condition

Throughout the day on 4 May, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 50 times using drones, artillery, and an aerial bomb, leaving people injured.

This was reported by the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

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Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the Russians struck Nikopol, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities.

An enterprise, infrastructure, a kindergarten, a gas station, private houses, and cars were damaged.

Five people were injured in the Russian strikes. All of them will receive outpatient treatment.

See more: Russian missile strike on Dnipro: second-year student Illia Bezbozhnyi killed in student hall of residence. PHOTO

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the Pokrovske community came under attack. A residential building and cars were damaged.

Attack on 3 May

According to updated information, a 13-year-old boy was injured in yesterday’s attack on the Synelnykove district. He was taken to the regional hospital in Dnipro in serious condition.

See more: Russians launched massive strike on Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: fires and destruction. PHOTOS