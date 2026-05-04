Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 50 times: five injured. 13-year-old boy injured yesterday in serious condition
Throughout the day on 4 May, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 50 times using drones, artillery, and an aerial bomb, leaving people injured.
This was reported by the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the Russians struck Nikopol, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities.
An enterprise, infrastructure, a kindergarten, a gas station, private houses, and cars were damaged.
Five people were injured in the Russian strikes. All of them will receive outpatient treatment.
Synelnykove district
In the Synelnykove district, the Pokrovske community came under attack. A residential building and cars were damaged.
Attack on 3 May
According to updated information, a 13-year-old boy was injured in yesterday’s attack on the Synelnykove district. He was taken to the regional hospital in Dnipro in serious condition.
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