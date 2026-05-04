Russians launched massive strike on Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: fires and destruction. PHOTOS

Russian artillery and drones have once again attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts have come under fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

A 41-year-old woman was injured in yesterday’s attacks in Marhanets; she has been given the necessary medical assistance.

The occupiers struck the district centre, as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske rural communities, with drones and artillery.

A fire broke out. Two private houses, an outbuilding, a fire station and infrastructure were damaged.

Synelnykove district

Infrastructure was damaged as a result of a UAV attack in the Petropavlivka community.

Kryvyi Rih District

Infrastructure was damaged in the Zelenodolsk community due to enemy attacks.

Read more: Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy strikes near bus carrying 40 children. 10-year-old boy and 5 adults injured (updated). PHOTO









