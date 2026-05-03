Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy strikes near bus carrying 40 children. 10-year-old boy and 5 adults injured (updated). PHOTO

The enemy launched an attack near a petrol station in the Krynychky district in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Six people were injured, including a child.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the attack

According to the Regional State Administration, a lorry caught fire. A bus carrying around 40 children was damaged. At the time of the attack, the children managed to leave the vehicle. They have now been evacuated to a safe place. Psychologists are working with them.

"A 10-year-old boy was injured. He was hospitalised in a moderately serious condition," the statement said.

"Five adults have also been hospitalised. Among them is a 21-year-old pregnant woman. A 40-year-old woman is in a ‘serious’ condition. Doctors assess the condition of the others as moderate," the statement said.





Updated information

According to data from the State Emergency Service, the attack caused a fire in a truck carrying food products and damaged other vehicles. Emergency responders quickly extinguished the fire.



What happened to the children who were on the bus?

According to Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Chairman Mykola Lukashuk, about 40 children from the bus are already in the Zatyshnya community.

"The community is preparing hot meals. They are waiting for parents from Zaporizhzhia. Those who cannot be picked up today will stay overnight with the community. The community leader and local residents are on hand. They are working to support the children and stabilize their condition. The children were on their way to a vacation in the Ivano-Frankivsk region," he explained.