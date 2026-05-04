Russian missile strike on Dnipro: second-year student Illia Bezbozhnyi killed in student hall of residence. PHOTO

Yesterday, 3 May 2026, Illia Bezbozhnyi, a student at Dnipro National University, was killed in a dormitory during an enemy attack on Dnipro.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Dnipro Operatyvnyi".

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What is known about the deceased?

The young man had come to Dnipro from Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 50 times: one person killed, 22 injured

Illia was a second-year student studying "Software Engineering" at the Faculty of Applied Mathematics and Information Technologies.

Read more: Additional radars, EW and crews: Zelenskyy announces stronger air defense for Dnipro and Odesa

What led up to this?

As a reminder, on 3 May, Russian forces struck a residential area in Dnipro, killing one person and injuring others.

According to the "East" Operational Command, Russia fired five air-to-ground missiles at Dnipro, four of which were successfully shot down.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipro: one person killed, 11 injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS