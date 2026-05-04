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Russian missile strike on Dnipro: second-year student Illia Bezbozhnyi killed in student hall of residence. PHOTO
Yesterday, 3 May 2026, Illia Bezbozhnyi, a student at Dnipro National University, was killed in a dormitory during an enemy attack on Dnipro.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Dnipro Operatyvnyi".
What is known about the deceased?
The young man had come to Dnipro from Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region.
Illia was a second-year student studying "Software Engineering" at the Faculty of Applied Mathematics and Information Technologies.
What led up to this?
As a reminder, on 3 May, Russian forces struck a residential area in Dnipro, killing one person and injuring others.
According to the "East" Operational Command, Russia fired five air-to-ground missiles at Dnipro, four of which were successfully shot down.
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