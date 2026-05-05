Russia attacks several enterprises in Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs: 12 already killed. VIDEO (updated)

Explosions rocked Zaporizhzhia during an air raid alert. Russian forces attacked the city with guided aerial bombs.

Censor.NET reports this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The authorities warned of the threat of guided aerial bombs being used.

Later, explosions rocked the city. Smoke was rising over the city, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Oblast Military Administration.

He later added that Russian occupiers had attacked several enterprises in Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs.

Information about casualties is being clarified.

Cars, a shop and an enterprise are on fire at the site of the attack. Residential buildings, a service station and a car wash were damaged.

Six people were injured in the Russian strike.

Watch more: Russia launched around 1,600 drones and 1,100 unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukraine over the past week, - Zelenskyy

Updated

Later, the National Police clarified that Russian forces had launched four strikes with guided aerial bombs on a residential district of the regional center. They targeted an infrastructure facility, a service station and a car wash.

When police, rescuers and medical services began providing emergency aid to the injured, the occupiers treacherously directed attack drones at the site of the strike.

Updated

At 6:59 p.m., the State Emergency Service reported nine people killed in the airstrike on Zaporizhzhia. According to rescuers, two people were injured.

The injured person who was pulled from under the rubble died in hospital.

State Emergency Service workers extinguished all fires at the impact sites. Psychologists provided assistance to 38 people, including six children and two people with reduced mobility.

All emergency services are working at the sites. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Updated

Later, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Oblast Military Administration, said the death toll from the airstrike on Zaporizhzhia had risen to 12.

"Unfortunately, the death toll from the enemy attack has risen. Russians cut short the lives of 12 people," he wrote on Telegram.

Police paramedics are providing aid to the victims, while investigative teams, forensic experts, bomb disposal specialists, rescuers and other relevant services are working at the sites.

Watch more: Russia launched around 1,600 drones and 1,100 unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukraine over the past week, - Zelenskyy