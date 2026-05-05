Occupiers strike Dnipro with missile: 4 people killed, others injured

Four people were killed and others injured in Dnipro as a result of a Russian missile strike on the evening of May 5.

This was reported by the Oblast Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

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Aftermath of the Russian attack

The head of the Oblast Military Administration said Russian forces struck Dnipro at around 8 p.m. A fire broke out at an enterprise as a result of the attack.

Sixteen people were injured. Four injured men are in extremely critical condition. Doctors are providing all necessary medical assistance.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Dnipro and region: enterprises, railways and civilian infrastructure damaged, six people wounded. PHOTO

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the latest strikes on Ukraine. He said four people were known to have been killed in Dnipro.

"This is an absolutely cynical terrorist strike, devoid of any military sense. Not a single day do such Russian strikes on our cities and villages stop. This one strike alone has already claimed 12 lives. In the evening, Russian scum struck Dnipro. As of now, four people are known to have been killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones.

It is important that Russia be forced to stop this war of its own. Ceasefire without such and other strikes is needed every day, not for a few hours somewhere for a ‘celebration’. Lives must be protected, and I am grateful to all our partners who have spoken out in support of Ukraine and are helping us protect lives," the head of state emphasized.

The Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed that the occupiers used ballistic weapons. Warehouse premises of an enterprise caught fire as a result of the strike.

See more: Russian missile strike on Dnipro: second-year student Illia Bezbozhnyi killed in student hall of residence. PHOTO

Shelling of Ukraine on evening of May 5