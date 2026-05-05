Massive Russian attack on Dnipro and region: enterprises, railways and civilian infrastructure damaged, six people wounded. PHOTO

On the night of 5 May, Russia attacked Dnipro and surrounding areas with drones and missiles. Six people were injured, and enterprises, homes, a hospital and infrastructure were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional prosecutor’s office.

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"On the night of 5 May 2026, Russian forces attacked the city of Dnipro using UAVs. A man was injured. An enterprise, residential buildings and cars were damaged," the statement said.

Strikes on infrastructure and casualties

In the Dniprovskyi district, an enterprise was damaged as a result of drone strikes.

In the Samarivskyi district, the enemy launched a missile strike, damaging enterprises, a residential building and vehicles.

In the morning, in the Kryvyi Rih district, railway infrastructure was damaged as a result of UAV strikes.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, a church building and an enterprise were damaged.

In the Nikopol district, a shop, a hairdressing salon, a lorry, an educational establishment and residential buildings were damaged overnight.

"In the morning, as a result of strikes by FPV drones, five people were injured, and enterprises, a hospital building, and ambulances, as well as a block of flats and a private house, a hairdressing salon and a shop, and cars were damaged," the prosecutor’s office reported.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 50 times: five injured. 13-year-old boy injured yesterday in serious condition

Consequences of the attack





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