Ruscists strike central Kramatorsk with FABs: 5 killed and 12 injured, fire raging. PHOTOS

On the evening of Tuesday, 5 May, Russia dropped three high-explosive bombs on the centre of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. There are reports of deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the Regional Military Administration and confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"A rescue operation is underway in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, at the site of the Russian air strike. They struck right in the city centre, targeting people. As of now, at least five people are known to have been injured and five killed. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones. Unfortunately, the death toll may rise. All emergency services are currently on the ground: rescuers and medics are providing assistance to people," the president wrote.

See more: In Kramatorsk, Russians are attacking civilian vehicles with fibre-optic drones. PHOTOS

Updated information. The death toll in Kramatorsk has risen to five killed and nine injured. In addition to residential buildings, four administrative buildings were also damaged, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration.

As of 9:00 p.m., 12 people are already known to have been injured.

"After the strike, a fire broke out, involving eight passenger cars and a building of an educational institution. Apartment blocks and vehicles were also damaged. Rescuers inspected the area, helped the injured, freed people trapped in apartments and extinguished the fire over an area of 110 square meters," the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified.

Photo: Olha Kyrylenko, "Ukrainska Pravda"

Photo: Olha Kyrylenko, "Ukrainska Pravda"

Photo: Olha Kyrylenko, "Ukrainska Pravda"

Photo: Olha Kyrylenko, "Ukrainska Pravda"









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