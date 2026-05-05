In Kramatorsk, Russians are attacking civilian vehicles with fibre-optic drones. PHOTOS
In Kramatorsk, Russian troops are using fibre-optic drones to strike civilian transport.
According to Censor.NET, this information comes from Iryna Rybakova, press officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade ‘Kholodny Yar’.
Where the attacks have been recorded
One such incident recently took place right in the city centre.
According to the military spokesperson, civilian vehicles simply driving through the streets are being targeted.
Who is being attacked
"Any cars moving through the city are being hit," noted Rybakova.
We are talking specifically about civilian vehicles, with no signs of military targets.
What is known about the tactics
Fibre-optic drones are being used for the attacks, which are more difficult to jam using electronic warfare systems.
This allows the occupiers to strike moving targets with greater precision, even within the city limits.
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