In Kramatorsk, Russians are attacking civilian vehicles with fibre-optic drones. PHOTOS

In Kramatorsk, Russian troops are using fibre-optic drones to strike civilian transport.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from Iryna Rybakova, press officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade ‘Kholodny Yar’.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where the attacks have been recorded

One such incident recently took place right in the city centre.

According to the military spokesperson, civilian vehicles simply driving through the streets are being targeted.

Who is being attacked

"Any cars moving through the city are being hit," noted Rybakova.

We are talking specifically about civilian vehicles, with no signs of military targets.









See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: three districts under attack by Russian Federation, casualties and destruction. PHOTO

What is known about the tactics

Fibre-optic drones are being used for the attacks, which are more difficult to jam using electronic warfare systems.

This allows the occupiers to strike moving targets with greater precision, even within the city limits.