Day in Donetsk Oblast: three districts under attack by Russian Federation, casualties and destruction. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, on 26 April 2026, Russian forces have been heavily shelling three districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

Pokrovsk District

It is reported that one person was wounded in Kopani, Dobropillia community.

See more: Russian strike on Kramatorsk: two injured and destruction

Kramatorsk district

According to the Regional Military Administration, three private homes were damaged in Malynivka, Mykolaivska community. Infrastructure was damaged in Sloviansk. In Kramatorsk, two people were killed and one was injured. In Druzhkivka, one person was injured and a private home was damaged.

Bakhmut district

A private house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.

"In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 17 times," added the regional governor.







See more: Day in Donetsk region: nearly 1,000 attacks, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk under fire