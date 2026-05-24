Von der Leyen following Russia’s attack: Aid to bolster Ukraine’s air defence is already on its way

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned Russia's attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine.

She wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia's Despair

Indeed, von der Leyen emphasized the Kremlin’s display of brutality and disregard for both human life and peace talks.

"Terror against civilians is not a sign of strength. It is a sign of desperation," she said.

Help is on the way

The President of the European Commission assured that European partners stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, "and further assistance is already on the way to strengthen its air defense systems."

See more: Around 100 people were injured and four more killed in overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine: Concrete steps are needed to strengthen air defence, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

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