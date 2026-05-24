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Von der Leyen following Russia’s attack: Aid to bolster Ukraine’s air defence is already on its way
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned Russia's attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine.
She wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
Russia's Despair
Indeed, von der Leyen emphasized the Kremlin’s display of brutality and disregard for both human life and peace talks.
"Terror against civilians is not a sign of strength. It is a sign of desperation," she said.
Help is on the way
The President of the European Commission assured that European partners stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, "and further assistance is already on the way to strengthen its air defense systems."
What happened before?
- Earlier reports indicated that Russia had launched a massive strike on Kyiv: one person was killed, more than 20 were injured, and there is significant damage in eight districts.
- According to the latest reports, two people have been killed in Kyiv, and more than 70 have been injured. Three people are in critical condition.
- The Lukianivska metro station is closed following heavy shelling by Russian forces: damage has been reported.
- The enemy also launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region using missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage across all districts.
- According to Ihnat, the enemy struck Bila Tserkva with "Oreshnik" missiles.
- It later emerged that two people were killed in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack, and that an infant was among the wounded.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kirovohrad region, damaging homes.
- In Cherkasy, a high-rise building was damaged, leaving 11 people injured.
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