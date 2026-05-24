Russian attack on Kyiv region: two dead, infant among injured

Unfortunately, two people were killed during Russia’s massive nighttime attack on the Kyiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy killed men in the Bucha and Obukhiv districts.

The number of casualties has risen to nine. Among them is a child, a girl not yet one year old.

Watch more: Horrific footage of destruction in Lukyanivka following Russian attack. "Kvadrat" shopping centre has been destroyed. VIDEO

Consequences

The Fastiv district has the highest number of casualties – five people. Two injured women were admitted to local hospitals, while the others received medical assistance at the scene.

The enemy deliberately targeted civilian settlements. Residential buildings, shops, businesses, educational and medical facilities have been damaged.

In the Bila Tserkva district, a garage cooperative and company buildings were damaged.

In the Brovary district – 11 private homes.

In the Vyshhorod district, a multi-storey building, a private house, and a car were damaged.

In the Fastiv district, a medical clinic, nine private homes, a high-rise building, and two cars were damaged.

In the Bucha district: a business, storage facilities, an educational institution, a shop, three high-rise buildings, eight private homes, and two cars.

In the Obukhiv district, three private homes were damaged.

In the Boryspil district, two private homes, outbuildings, and a car were damaged.

Emergency services are working at all locations. All necessary assistance is already being provided to affected residents. Psychologists and social services are working with people.

Read on Censor.NET: Sibiga to partners amid warnings of a massive attack by Russia: You have leverage. Concern and sympathy are not enough

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated a massive Russian strike on Kyiv: one person was killed, over 20 were injured, and there is significant damage across eight districts.

The Lukyanivska metro station is closed following a massive Russian shelling: there is damage.

The enemy also launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage in all districts.

In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kirovohrad region: buildings have been damaged.

See more: Clean-up operations are ongoing following Russian Federation’s massive attack on Kyiv: over 40 locations have been damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS