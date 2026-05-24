Horrific footage of destruction in Lukianivka following Russian attack. "Kvadrat" shopping centre has been destroyed. VIDEO

During the Russian Federation’s massive nighttime attack on Kyiv, the Lukyanivka district suffered significant damage.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing social media.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

In particular, the market in Lukyanivka has been destroyed, and the concourse of Lukyanivska metro station has been damaged. The "Kvadrat" shopping centre has also suffered significant damage.

Read on Censor.NET: Sibiga to partners amid warnings of a massive attack by the Russian Federation: You have leverage. Concern and sympathy are not enough

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated a massive Russian strike on Kyiv: one person killed, over 20 injured, and significant damage in eight districts.

The Lukyanivska metro station is closed following a massive Russian shelling: there is damage.

The enemy also launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage across all districts.

In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kirovohrad region: buildings have been damaged.

Read on Censor.NET: Zelenskyy: We have received information from partners about Russia’s preparations for a strike using ‘Oreshnik’