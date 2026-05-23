Zelenskyy: We have received information from partners about Russia’s preparations for strike using ’Oreshnik’

Ukrainian intelligence has received information from American and European partners regarding Russian preparations for a strike using the "Oreshnik".

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

Information from partners

"We received a report from our intelligence services: we have received information, including from American and European partners, about the Russians preparing a strike using the 'Oreshnik'. We are verifying this information," the head of state said.

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Russia is preparing a combined strike

"We are seeing signs of preparations for a combined strike on Ukrainian territory, particularly on Kyiv, using various weapons. These medium-range weapons may be used in such a strike," Zelenskyy noted.

He stressed that it is important to respond consciously to air alert sirens, starting from this evening.

"Russian madness truly knows no bounds, so please, protect your lives – take shelter," the president urged.

Ukraine is counting on a response from its partners

Zelenskyy also drew the attention of partners in both the United States and Europe to the fact that the use of such weapons and the prolongation of such a war sets a global precedent for other potential aggressors as well.

"If Russia is allowed to destroy lives on such a scale, no agreement will deter other similar regimes, founded on hatred, from aggression and attacks. We are counting on the world’s response, and that this response will be pre-emptive rather than reactive – pressure must be brought to bear on Moscow to prevent them from expanding the war," he emphasised.

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Air defence preparations and response to the aggressor’s strikes

The head of state added that Ukraine is preparing its "air defence as much as possible and will 'respond entirely justly to every Russian strike'."

"We have given permission for the parade, but there is no permission for madness in Russia. This war must be ended – we need peace, not some rockets to satisfy the sick ambitions of one person. Thank you to everyone who is helping to save lives! Once again: please, take care of yourselves and use shelters today," Zelenskyy emphasised.