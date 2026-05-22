590 kilometers of our territory liberated since beginning of 2026 – Zelenskyy

Since the beginning of 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have managed to liberate 590 kilometers of our territory. The positions of Ukrainian defenders are now stronger than in previous years.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Ukraine’s positions have grown stronger

"Indeed, Ukrainian positions are stronger now than in previous years. Since the beginning of the year, 590 kilometers of our territory have been liberated and are under control. The trend is certainly not in the occupier’s interests. We continue to increase the rates of destruction of Russian personnel, and this, together with sanctions of all forms, is forcing Russia to choose diplomacy," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that it was now necessary to "do everything to activate diplomacy."

"I expect a response from the American side as well, regarding possible formats and the schedule of meetings," the president added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States are not currently underway, as they are not producing the desired results.

Read more: Ukrainian defenders liberate village of Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk region – Air Assault Forces