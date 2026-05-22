Trilateral talks between US, Ukraine and Russia suspended, Rubio says

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States are not currently underway, as they are not producing the desired results.

He said this at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Sweden, Censor.NET reports.

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US no longer in talks

According to him, the United States is no longer taking part in a joint negotiation format involving Ukraine and Russia. At the same time, Washington is ready to resume its mediation role if conditions emerge for productive dialogue, that is, if "the dynamics change."

Rubio expressed hope that the situation would change, because "this war can only end through negotiations." He promised that the United States was interested in playing its role in this:

"It will not end with a military victory by one side or the other, at least from the traditional standpoint of how military victories are defined

Read more: U.S. is more focused on Middle East, so trilateral talks have been postponed, - Zelenskyy

The US Secretary of State also denied reports that Washington was allegedly pushing Ukraine toward a certain position in the context of peace talks.

"We were the only ones the Russians and Ukrainians wanted to talk to... We are ready to continue playing that role, despite leaks that are not true, despite stories that we are forcing Ukrainians to take one position or another, which are not true. If we see an opportunity to pull together talks that are productive, not counterproductive, and that have the chance to be fruitful, we’re prepared to play that role. At the moment, no such talks are underway," the official added.

Read more: Most difficult period of diplomatic track with US is already behind us. Ukraine really has cards, - Sybiha

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