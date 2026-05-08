US efforts to resolve war in Ukraine have "stagnated", Rubio says

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that Washington does not want to waste time on peace talks between Ukraine and Russia if such efforts do not produce results.

He was quoted by The Guardian, Censor.NET reports.

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"We’ve played, tried to play a mediator role in that so far, it has not led to a fruitful outcome for a variety of reasons. We remain prepared to play that role if it can be productive," he said.

At the same time, Rubio stressed that Washington does not want to spend time and energy on a process that is not moving forward.

Read more: Rubio is set to travel to France for G7 foreign ministers’ meeting: Ukraine will be among topics discussed

US ready to continue acting as mediator

"But if we see an opportunity to act as a mediator that brings both sides closer to a peace deal, we’d like to see it," the senior official added.

According to Rubio, the US views the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine as a "tragedy" for which "both sides are paying a very high price, both economically and, obviously, in human terms".

"We’re prepared to play whatever role we can to bring it to a peaceful diplomatic resolution; unfortunately … those efforts have stagnated, but we always stand ready if those circumstances change," he concluded.

Read more: Negotiations with Russia involving U.S. are going nowhere. EU needs to agree on exactly what to discuss with Putin, - Kallas