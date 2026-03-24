Rubio is set to travel to France for G7 foreign ministers’ meeting: Ukraine will be among topics discussed
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit France on March 27, where he will attend the G7 Foreign Ministers' Summit.
This was reported by the State Department's press service, according to Censor.NET.
Details
They noted that Rubio will discuss common security challenges and opportunities for cooperation with his colleagues.
Among the main topics will be the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and threats to peace and stability around the world.
What led up to
- On the eve of the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his readiness to resume negotiations aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. He announced that the political delegation of the Ukrainian negotiating team had already departed for the United States. The meeting between the parties is expected to take place this coming Saturday.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia will not participate in the talks between Ukraine and the United States scheduled for March 21.
- Subsequently, media outlets reported that
Ukraine will be represented by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov, and Chairman of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia.
The U.S. will be represented by Special Envoy to the President Steve Witkoff.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian
delegation will continue negotiations with U.S. representatives on Sunday.
- On March 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there were indications of a possible resumption of prisoner exchanges during negotiations in the United States.
- Vitkoff stated that the talks between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Florida "focused on key issues regarding the establishment of a sustainable and reliable security framework for Ukraine."
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password