Rubio is set to travel to France for G7 foreign ministers’ meeting: Ukraine will be among topics discussed

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit France on March 27, where he will attend the G7 Foreign Ministers' Summit.

This was reported by the State Department's press service, according to Censor.NET.

Details

They noted that Rubio will discuss common security challenges and opportunities for cooperation with his colleagues.

Among the main topics will be the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and threats to peace and stability around the world.

Read more: New era of geopolitics forces US and European approaches to be reconsidered, - Rubio

What led up to