Secretary of State: New era of geopolitics forces US and Europe to rethink their approaches He noted that the world is now living in a new era of geopolitics, which requires a rethinking of certain views.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Associated Press.

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"We are very closely connected to Europe. Most people in this country can trace both their cultural and personal heritage back to Europe. So we just need to talk about it," Rubio told reporters before boarding the plane.

Vybanya notes that some European leaders are hoping for at least a brief respite from Trump's often inconsistent policies and threats, which have shaken transatlantic relations and the international order since World War II.

Vice President Jay D. Vance led last year's delegation and stunned senior officials with verbal attacks on many of America's closest allies in Europe.

Read more: Russia has no plans to attack Europe, but is ready to respond militarily, - Lavrov

Rubio made it clear that things would not be business as usual. "We are living in a new era of geopolitics, and that will require all of us to rethink how that looks," he said.

What preceded it

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced negotiations with Budapest and Bratislava on Russian energy supplies and announced a possible meeting with Zelenskyy.