Negotiations with Russia involving U.S. are going nowhere. EU needs to agree on exactly what to discuss with Putin, - Kallas

Ahead of potential EU negotiations with Russia on a peaceful settlement for Ukraine, EU member states must first agree on exactly which issues should be on the agenda.

This was stated by the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine."

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Negotiations involving the U.S. have reached a dead end

"We see that the ongoing peace talks (involving the U.S. — Ed.) are actually going nowhere. And we see that all requests (meaning demands — Ed.) are being sent to the Ukrainian side, while the Russian side receives none. So, before we talk to the Russians, we also need to agree on what we want to discuss with them," Kallas explained her view on the matter.

Read more: Europe prepares for potential talks with Russia on ending war in Ukraine – FT

According to the High Representative, this is precisely why she "proposed a list of things to the foreign ministers several months ago that we need to see from the Russian side as well, because there are also requests directed at Europe, such as the lifting of sanctions."

"And that is why we have been discussing this with the foreign ministers since the end of May. As for Moldova, I think that the withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria should also be one of the EU’s demands," she added, without specifying whether the withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria should be included in the EU’s list of demands from Russia regarding peace for Ukraine.

Background

Earlier, media reports indicated that Europe is preparing for potential negotiations with Russia aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Peskov, for his part, stated that Putin is ready to negotiate with everyone, including the EU.

Read more: No peace agreement with Russia is possible without consent of the Ukrainian side, — Fico