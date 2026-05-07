Europe prepares for potential talks with Russia on ending war in Ukraine – FT

European leaders are beginning to prepare for potential talks with Russian dictator Putin amid growing frustration with US President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Financial Times writes this, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

European Council President Antonio Costa said he believes the EU has the "potential" to negotiate with Putin and that the bloc has the support of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for such dialogue.

"I am talking to 27 EU national leaders to find the best way to organise ourselves and determine what we need to effectively discuss with Russia when the right moment comes," Costa said.

Read more: Germany wants to reform EU over delays in aid to Ukraine

He also said that during an EU summit in Cyprus last month, Zelenskyy urged European partners to be ready to join the negotiation process. At the same time, Costa stressed that Russia currently shows no real readiness for constructive dialogue.

The Office of the President of Ukraine confirmed that the issue had been discussed with the head of the European Council. One Ukrainian official said Europe needed closer coordination and likely a single representative who could negotiate with Moscow on behalf of the entire EU and increase pressure on the Kremlin.

Support in the EU

The idea of opening a communication channel with Russia has already been supported by some European politicians, including Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

However, EU member states still have no common position on who should represent the Union in potential talks with Russia, when they should begin and what the negotiation strategy toward Putin should be.

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