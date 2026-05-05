Macron has called on South Caucasus to break free from Russia’s influence and choose European path

French President Emmanuel Macron called on the South Caucasus to move beyond the logic of imperial spheres of influence and build a future in close partnership with Europe.

He made this statement at the opening of the international Yerevan Dialogue Forum in the Armenian capital, according to Censor.NET, citing a report from Ukrinform.

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"I know that for a long time, many believed that Armenia's fate could only lie under the supposedly protective wing of Russia. The war and everything you have endured—all the tragedies you have gone through—have shown that this wing was not as protective as many thought," Macron said.

Macron noted that following the end of hostilities in 2020, Armenia overcame a period of instability and embarked on a political shift toward democracy, peace, and Europe. He believes that this example should serve as a catalyst for sweeping changes throughout the region.

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The French president emphasized: The South Caucasus must not become a region dominated by the imperial ambitions of other states. This region has the potential to become a strategic "central corridor" linking Europe with Central Asia and the Middle East.

The president identified the full reopening of borders—both with Turkey and Azerbaijan—as well as the development of cooperation with Georgia as key conditions for this.

Emmanuel Macron links the future development of the Caucasus to European integration and has proposed the creation of a "coalition of independents."

"Our proposal to the world should be a new alliance—a union of independent states based on the international order, the rule of law, the principles of free trade, and the protection of democratic institutions—from independent media to academic freedom," the French leader concluded.