15 countries ready to promote safe navigation in Strait of Hormuz, - Macron
About 15 countries intend to support the resumption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following the establishment of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.
French President Emmanuel Macron made this statement during a meeting of the Security and Defense Council, according to Censor.NET, citing Reuters.
What does Macron say?
The French president assured that Paris would lead a military operation to restore shipping through the strait, which Iran has blocked since the start of the war.
"About 15 countries are currently mobilized and participating in planning efforts led by France to ensure the implementation of this purely defensive mission in coordination with Iran to facilitate the resumption of shipping," he added.
What happened before?
- Earlier, media outlets reported that Iran and the U.S. had emerged from a critical phase: a ceasefire could be reached within the hour.
- Trump announced his willingness to pause strikes against Iran for two weeks. Israel expressed its support.
- The role of chief negotiator for the U.S. side is being played by Vice President J.D. Vance.
- For its part, Iran has announced a two-week ceasefire with the United States and is reopening the Strait of Hormuz. But there is a condition.
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