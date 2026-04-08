15 countries ready to promote safe navigation in Strait of Hormuz, - Macron

About 15 countries intend to support the resumption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following the establishment of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron made this statement during a meeting of the Security and Defense Council, according to Censor.NET, citing Reuters.

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What does Macron say?

The French president assured that Paris would lead a military operation to restore shipping through the strait, which Iran has blocked since the start of the war.

"About 15 countries are currently mobilized and participating in planning efforts led by France to ensure the implementation of this purely defensive mission in coordination with Iran to facilitate the resumption of shipping," he added.

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What happened before?