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Putin is ready to negotiate with everyone, including EU, - Peskov
The Kremlin has stated that Putin is ready to negotiate with everyone, including the European Union.
This was announced by the Russian dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports.
What is known?
According to him, it was Brussels that initiated the complete breakdown of relations between Russia and the EU.
"Putin is ready to negotiate with everyone, including the EU. Russia will not be the one to initiate contact with the EU, although it is ready to engage in dialogue to the extent that Europe is ready to do so," Peskov added.
Background
- As a reminder, European Council President António Costa previously stated that EU leaders are discussing preparations for potential negotiations with Russia aimed at ending the war.
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