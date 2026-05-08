Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that the West wants to disrupt the 9 May celebrations in Russia with the help of Ukraine.

He told journalists this, reports Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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Details

"I want to say this with complete candour and with full responsibility: if what the Nazis, who are resurging in the West, are doing now through Ukraine, there will be no mercy for them," said the minister of the occupying country.

According to Lavrov, Europe allegedly wants to "repeat Hitler’s experience" and is "preparing an attack" on Russia.

Read more: In Russia’s Perm, 9 May parade canceled amid Defense Forces’ attack on local refinery

What preceded

In Russia, on the eve of 9 May, threats were once again made to strike "decision-making centres" in Ukraine if the parade in Moscow were to be disrupted. They called on the West to evacuate its diplomats from Kyiv.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally declared a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow suit". If, however, Ukraine were to launch an attack "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations", Russian troops would "strike back at the centre of Kyiv".

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from 00:00 on the night of 5 to 6 May and would respond in kind in the event of a breach of the truce.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russian leadership had once again ignored the call to cease hostilities and violated the ceasefire.

Read more: EU will not evacuate diplomats from Kyiv despite Russian threats