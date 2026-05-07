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In Russia’s Perm, 9 May parade canceled amid Defense Forces’ attack on local refinery
A 9 May parade has been canceled in Russia’s Perm this year.
This was announced by Perm Krai Governor Dmitry Makhonin, Censor.NET reports.
There will be no military parade in Perm
"Following an operational meeting, a decision was made not to hold a parade of the Perm garrison’s troops on 9 May," the Russian official said.
According to him, this was allegedly done to ensure the safety of residents and "to avoid distracting law enforcement agencies from carrying out tasks to protect their compatriots."
- Earlier, it was reported that on Thursday, 7 May, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Russia’s Perm Krai. Explosions and a fire were recorded on the premises of the facility.
Cancellation of parades in Russian regions
Earlier, it was reported that parades marking the so-called "Victory Day" in the Second World War on 9 May had been canceled in 15 Russian regions.
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