Dodik, Fico and Lukashenko: Kremlin names foreign guests coming to Moscow on May 9

A list of the heads of foreign delegations arriving in Moscow for the "Victory Day" celebrations has been published.

Censor.NET reports this, citing TASS.

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Who will arrive in Moscow

President of the Republic of Abkhazia Badra Gunba with his wife

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith

Supreme Ruler of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim

Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico

President of the Republic of South Ossetia Alan Gagloev

President of Republika Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Sinisa Karan

Speaker of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska Nenad Stevandic with his wife

Leader of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik with his wife

Read more: Kremlin steps up Putin’s security over "threat from Ukraine" – Peskov

Background

Ahead of May 9, Russia once again threatened to strike "decision-making centers" in Ukraine if the parade in Moscow is disrupted. It called on the West to evacuate its diplomats from Kyiv.

On May 4, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for May 8 and 9. The Russian Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "aimed at disrupting the Victory Day celebrations," Russian troops will "strike back at the center of Kyiv."

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire starting at midnight on the night of May 5-6 and would act reciprocally if the ceasefire is violated.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said Russia’s leadership had once again ignored the call to stop hostilities and violated the ceasefire.

Read more: EU will not evacuate diplomats from Kyiv despite Russian threats