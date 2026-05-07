Kremlin steps up Putin’s security over "threat from Ukraine" – Peskov

The Kremlin has stepped up security for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin over an alleged threat from Ukraine.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists this, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"You know that ahead of major holidays and, of course, probably the most important one, Victory Day, additional security measures are always taken in our country by the relevant special services," the dictator's press secretary said.

According to Peskov, this year's strengthened security measures are necessary because of a "terrorist threat from Ukraine."

Read more: Ukraine will act fairly – day by day. We offered Russia ceasefire, – Zelenskyy

When asked whether the Kremlin dictator's security was being strengthened for the same reason, he said: "Of course."

Putin's spokesperson also denied media reports citing Western intelligence about fears of a coup in Russia.

"I have one question for you. What is European intelligence? I am not aware that such a thing exists," he replied.

Read more: Russia announces "ceasefire" for 8-9 May and threatens strikes on central Kyiv in case of "provocations"

Background

Ahead of May 9, Russia once again threatened to strike "decision-making centers" in Ukraine if the parade in Moscow is disrupted. It called on the West to evacuate its diplomats from Kyiv.

On May 4, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for May 8 and 9. The Russian Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "aimed at disrupting the Victory Day celebrations," Russian troops will "strike back at the center of Kyiv."

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire starting at midnight on the night of May 5-6 and would act reciprocally if the ceasefire is violated.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said Russia’s leadership had once again ignored the call to stop hostilities and violated the ceasefire.

Read more: Russia will strike at "decision-making centers" in Kyiv if Ukraine disrupts May 9 parade, - Russian Foreign Ministry