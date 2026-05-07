Ukraine will act fairly – day by day. We offered Russia ceasefire, – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia is not taking the ceasefire seriously, so Ukraine will act fairly.

The head of state made this statement on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known?

He recalled that since the start of the day, Russian troops have been striking Ukraine in every way: attack drones, missile strikes, shelling and assaults on the front line, and the use of aerial bombs.

"Since the start of the day and by this morning, there have already been around 100 attack drones, dozens of assaults on key sections of the front line, as well as dozens of air strikes.



Significant damage to civilian infrastructure has been recorded in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk and Kherson regions. There were also strikes on locomotives and Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure in several regions. Ukraine’s energy sector remains a constant target for Russia," the statement reads.

Read more: Ukraine is drafting new gun control regulations, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy stated that this indicates Russia is not seriously considering the possibility of a ceasefire.

"And the only thing that continues to trouble the Russian leadership is a brief lull on Red Square. Russia continues to kill people and is quite disproportionately concerned only about a few hours of silence in one part of Moscow.



Ukraine will act fairly – day by day. We proposed a ceasefire from midnight on 6 May. Yesterday and today, this ceasefire has been violated by Russia. In kind and in response to Russian strikes – our long-range sanctions, in response to Russia’s readiness to move towards diplomacy, we will pursue the path of diplomacy.



Concrete steps are needed to end the war, and peace will be achieved regardless: we are working towards this. The only question is how much time will be lost due to Russia’s madness," the head of state concluded.

Read more: Kyiv could face massive missile strike if it tries to disrupt May 9 parade – Zakharova

Ceasefire

As a reminder, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, which lasted over an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine on ‘Victory Day’, which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed a "short-term ceasefire" to the dictator in the war with Ukraine.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May was an attempt by Russian dictator Putin to hold a military parade "in peace" and then resume shelling.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally declared a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that it expects the Ukrainian side to "follow suit". If, however, Ukraine launches an attack "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations", Russian troops "will strike back at the centre of Kyiv".

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from 00:00 on the night of 5 to 6 May and would respond in kind in the event of a breach of the truce.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russian leadership had once again ignored the call to cease hostilities and violated the ceasefire.

Read more: Putin may provoke attacks on Moscow on May 9, - Rzeczpospolita