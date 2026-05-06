Ukraine is drafting new gun control regulations, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that amendments are being prepared for the draft law on the circulation of civilian firearms and emphasized the need for modern legislative regulation in this area.

He made this announcement during a video address, according to Censor.NET.

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An updated law on civilian firearms is being drafted

According to the head of state, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on the work being done on amendments to the draft law that will regulate the circulation of civilian firearms in Ukraine.

Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, members of parliament, military personnel, law enforcement officials, as well as representatives of the civil society and business sectors are involved in drafting the document.

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Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a strong and modern law that both ensures the safety of citizens and establishes regulations for gun owners.

"Ukraine needs a modern and robust law on civilian firearms that will protect unarmed citizens and regulate the situation for those who own them," the president emphasized.

He also added that he expects the government and parliament to develop a clear framework for the legislative regulation of this issue.

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