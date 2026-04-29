More than 280,000 cases of lost firearms have been recorded in Ukraine in recent years, - National Police. DOCUMENT

The National Police of Ukraine has recorded hundreds of thousands of cases of citizens losing firearms and special equipment in recent years.

This is stated in a response to a request from Censor.NET.

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Loss of weapons

"According to automated records generated (populated and kept up to date) by police authorities, to which police officers of authorized units responsible for controlling the circulation of weapons are granted access to the extent necessary for the performance of their duties, between January 1, 2023, and April 23, 2026, 283,729 entries regarding the loss of weapons and special equipment from the inventory registered to citizens were entered into the information -communication system "Information Portal of the National Police of Ukraine," and 2,468 records regarding their theft," the National Police reported.

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At the same time, the police did not provide further details regarding firearms issued to civilians, nor about cases of their loss or theft, noting that such information is classified.

Law enforcement oversight

The response also notes that the National Police monitors compliance with rules governing the storage and use of weapons, and that permits to carry and store weapons are issued for a period of three years, provided there are no medical contraindications.

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It is specifically noted that during martial law, special rules governing the possession of firearms apply to civilians participating in the repulsion and deterrence of armed aggression. These rules were approved by an order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in 2024.

The police added that to prevent violations this year, regional units were instructed to verify the validity of data on gun owners and to address cases of expired permits.