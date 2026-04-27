Consultations on weapons law to take place this week or next week, - Klymenko

Consultations on the civilian firearms law will take place this week or next week.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said this while speaking with journalists, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Nationwide discussion

"These consultations will take place this week or next week," the interior minister said.

He noted that representatives of the media, experts who write about weapons, MPs and military personnel are expected to be involved in the consultations.

"We would like this to be a nationwide discussion. We first want to understand what stage we are at. And this law cannot replace subordinate legislation," the minister stressed.

Klymenko noted that the issue of Ukrainians’ security during and after the war is very serious.

"So I think we will be able to find common ground," the interior minister added.

Civilian firearms law

It was reported earlier that Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko supported the civilian firearms law.

Shooting in Kyiv

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