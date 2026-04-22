Servant of People’s Arakhamiia: Issue of replacing Interior Minister Klymenko is not being considered now

Davyd Arakhamiia, head of the Servant of the People faction, has said that attempts to politicise the incident in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district are groundless.

Censor.NET reports that he wrote this on Telegram.

According to him, following the high-profile events, some MPs began commenting publicly on the situation, although the investigation and the response of state bodies had already taken place within established procedures.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Klymenko will not be dismissed

Arakhamiia said that after the incident, the leadership of the patrol police resigned, and all those responsible were brought before the court. According to the lawmaker, there were no attempts to conceal the circumstances, and state bodies acted promptly.

"We see some MPs trying to politicise the situation in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. Such attempts are groundless," he wrote.

The Servant of the People lawmaker stressed that the Ministry of Internal Affairs responded quickly to the events, conducted internal checks and made the relevant decisions.

Accordingly, Arakhamiia said that, as of now, the issue of changing the leadership of the Interior Ministry is not being considered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Read more: Draft resolution on dismissal of Interior Minister Klymenko appears in Rada

Petition to dismiss Klymenko

On 21 April, a draft resolution on the dismissal of Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko was registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The initiators of the resolution were MPs Yuliia Yatsyk, Serhii Rudyk, and Mykola Halushko.

Some MPs stressed the need for systemic changes in the security sector.

In particular, MP Yuliia Yatsyk said that Ukraine needs a "full reset of the law enforcement system".

Read more: After terrorist attack in Kyiv, police rules on use of weapons and response protocols must be reviewed, Zelenskyy says

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on April 18, an unidentified man opened fire on people in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was killed during an arrest.

According to the latest data, six people were killed, and more than 10 were injured.

An investigation was launched under the article on a terrorist act.

Read more: Draft resolution on dismissal of Interior Minister Klymenko appears in Rada

Police flight

It was previously reported that police officers fled after the shooting, leaving a woman injured during the terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko demands an internal investigation.

Vyhivskyi said that the police officers who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv had been suspended. An internal investigation was launched.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a case was opened against the police officers for official negligence during the terrorist attack in Kyiv.

On 21 April, the patrol officers who fled the scene, Dudin and Drobnytskyi, were taken into custody.

A day later, on 22 April, bail was posted for the police officers.

Watch more: Budanov starts talking about manual control: Will police keep running from terrorists? // Uncensored. VIDEO