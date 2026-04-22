Bail posted for police officers Dudina and Drobnytskyi – media

Bail has been posted for patrol police officers Mykhailo Drobnytskyi and Anna Dudina after the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv set it for each of them on Tuesday.

As reported by Suspilne and cited by Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Yesterday, the Pecherskyi District Court chose a preventive measure for both police officers. The court ruled to remand both Dudina and Drobnytskyi in custody until 18 June. However, they were given the option of posting bail in the amount of 266,000 hryvnias each.

As a reminder, yesterday in the courtroom, Dudina said she did not have that amount of money to post bail. Her lawyer also said the preventive measure would be appealed.

Watch more: Terrorist attack in Kyiv: Pecherskyi District Court chooses preventive measure for patrol officer Dudina. VIDEO

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on April 18, an unidentified man opened fire on people in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was killed during an arrest.

According to the latest data, six people were killed and more than 10 were injured.

An investigation was launched under the article on a terrorist act.

Police flight