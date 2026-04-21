Terrorist attack in Kyiv: Pecherskyi District Court chooses preventive measure for patrol officer Dudina. VIDEO

Kyiv’s Pecherskyi District Court is choosing a preventive measure for patrol officer Anna Dudina, who fled during the shooting in the capital’s Holosiivskyi district.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

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Details

Prosecution’s position

According to the prosecutor, Dudina improperly performed her duties.

The prosecutor said that Dudina and another patrol officer, Drobnytskyi, did not use their weapons against terrorist Vasylchenkov, "prioritizing exclusively their own safety."

The prosecution is asking the court to impose pretrial detention.

The prosecution believes that such a preventive measure would rule out pressure on witnesses and another suspect in the case.

What does the patrol officer say?

She said she has been serving in the police since 2015.

According to Dudina, there had been no interrogations since Saturday.

"We received the call on April 18 at 4:29 p.m. The call was classified as hooliganism. The caller was the boy’s mother and reported that a neighbor was threatening them with an object resembling a weapon and that they had had a conflict. We headed to the scene of the conflict. Our arrival time was four minutes, quite fast.

On the way there, I called her twice, but she no longer answered. Over the radio, we were informed that citizens were reporting gunshots. We arrived at the scene and reported over the radio that there were fatalities. We left the vehicle very close by. We went into the yard on foot. There I personally saw two people lying near the entrance to the building, showing no signs of life. They were covered in blood and were not breathing. Visually, I saw no signs of life. Nearby was a boy who looked about 10 years old. He was covered in blood. I spoke to him and asked how he was feeling. He replied that he could not hear us," she said.

At the same time, the patrol officer said he had a head wound. She concluded that he had a severe injury and therefore could not be moved.

She also called an ambulance twice from her personal phone, but could not get through.

She and her partner then decided to go to the patrol car and get a first-aid kit.

"The offender was not at the scene, as the prosecution claims. We asked people what he looked like, where he had gone, but no one could answer that question. I could not take the boy with me.

I had moved about 30 meters away when I heard gunshots. I did not know where the shots were coming from or what was happening. Of course, I was looking for cover. I did not see the shooter himself. I could not draw my service weapon and fire in a direction where I could not see. There are apartment buildings there, people were standing in the windows, and someone else could have been killed, God forbid," she added.

Dudina said that every minute she was thinking about how to get the boy out, since she herself is a mother.

She did not manage to reach the car. By the time she found cover in the street, the shooting had already stopped.

"By that time, a backup crew had arrived. They picked up the boy and handed him over to me. I stayed with him until the ambulance arrived. I was next to him. He kept asking where his mother was. I did not know what had happened to his mother," the patrol officer continued.

She said that the medics did not even get out of the car, and the boy was helped into the vehicle.

Dudina does not admit official negligence. She considers the prosecutors’ motion unfair.

The judge has retired to the deliberation room.

Dudina told journalists that the patrol police are understaffed.

That day, she had been at Baikove Cemetery providing security, and was later dispatched to the call.

What does the lawyer say?

The defense asks the court to deny the motion and believes that nighttime house arrest would be an appropriate preventive measure.

Background

Earlier, a preventive measure was chosen for patrol officer Mykhailo Drobnytskyi. He was remanded in custody until June 18 with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 266,000.

Watch more: Two police officers who fled during terrorist attack in Kyiv have been notified of suspicion – Kravchenko. VIDEO from bodycams

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on April 18, an unidentified man opened fire on people in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was killed during an arrest.

According to the latest data, six people were killed and more than 10 were injured.

An investigation was launched under the article on a terrorist act.

Police flight

It was previously reported that police officers fled after the shooting, leaving a woman injured during the terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko demands an internal investigation.

Vyhivskyi said that the police officers who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv had been suspended. An internal investigation was launched.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a case was opened against the police officers for official negligence during the terrorist attack in Kyiv.

Watch more: Two police officers who fled during terrorist attack in Kyiv have been notified of suspicion – Kravchenko. VIDEO from bodycams