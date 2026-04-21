Terrorist attack in Kyiv: Patrol officer Drobnytskyi remanded in custody until June 18: Bail set at UAH 266,000. VIDEO

Kyiv’s Pecherskyi District Court has chosen a preventive measure for patrol officer Mykhailo Drobnytskyi in the case of official negligence during the terrorist attack in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What did the court decide?

The patrol officer was remanded in custody until June 18. At the same time, bail was set at UAH 266,000.

The suspect was taken into custody in the courtroom.

If bail is posted, Drobnytskyi will be required to appear before investigators upon first request.

Watch more: Terrorist attack in Kyiv: court chooses preventive measure for one of patrol officers who fled during shooting. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on April 18, an unidentified man opened fire on people in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was killed during an arrest.

According to the latest data, six people were killed and more than 10 were injured.

An investigation was launched under the article on a terrorist act.

Police flight

It was previously reported that police officers fled after the shooting, leaving a woman injured during the terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko demands an internal investigation.

Vyhivskyi said that the police officers who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv had been suspended. An internal investigation was launched.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a case was opened against the police officers for official negligence during the terrorist attack in Kyiv.

Read more: Zhukov has been appointed advisor to head of National Police, - Klymenko