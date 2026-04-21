Terrorist attack in Kyiv: court chooses preventive measure for one of patrol officers who fled during shooting. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Kyiv’s Pecherskyi District Court is choosing a preventive measure for one of the patrol officers who fled during the shooting in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district.

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Details

Before the hearing began, defense lawyer and patrol officer Mykhailo Drobnytskyi decided not to comment on the situation or the reasons for his actions.

The defense said it would ask the court to impose house arrest as a preventive measure.

It is known that the prosecution will seek pretrial detention.

The hearing is being conducted by Judge Svitlana Hrechana.

The patrol officer is accused of official negligence that resulted in deaths.

The prosecution is seeking pretrial detention, citing the risk of influence on witnesses and another suspect, as well as the risk of absconding from the pretrial investigation authorities.









What does the patrol officer say?

"A man came out with an assault rifle and started firing aimed shots at me. I began to fall back because I was in the open and needed to find cover.

As I was retreating, I was under fire. Once I found cover, I took steps to locate and neutralize the attacker," Drobnytskyi said.

What does the lawyer say?

According to the defense lawyer, within 6-7 seconds, the terrorist fired seven shots.

"At that moment, the police officer did not abandon anyone. He moved into cover from where he could assess the further situation and carry out his duties. The audio recording clearly captures that before the shooting began, he instructed his female partner to go to the car, gave her the keys, and told her to bring the first-aid kit.

That is, the part of the notice of suspicion claiming that the police officers failed to take measures to provide first aid to the injured is clearly refuted," the defense lawyer said.

Two seconds later, the shooting began and an attempt was made on the police officer’s life, the lawyer noted.

He believes that the prosecutors are treating the few seconds described in the notice of suspicion as negligent performance of official duties.

Responding to a question from Censor.NET’s correspondent, lawyer Mykhailo Bakhovskyi said that the patrol officer did not flee, but remained within the terrorist’s weapons range.

"The carbine has a range of 500 meters. He found a vehicle from behind, which he planned to carry out his further actions. Using the word ‘fled’ is incorrect. It was probably because of such comments that the proceedings began, claiming that the police officers had fled," he said.

Read more: Zhukov has been appointed advisor to head of National Police, - Klymenko

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on April 18, an unidentified man opened fire on people in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was killed during an arrest.

According to the latest data, six people were killed and more than 10 were injured.

An investigation was launched under the article on a terrorist act.

Police flight

It was previously reported that police officers fled after the shooting, leaving a woman injured during the terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko demands an internal investigation.

Vyhivskyi said that the police officers who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv had been suspended. An internal investigation was launched.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a case was opened against the police officers for official negligence during the terrorist attack in Kyiv.

Watch more: Two police officers who fled during terrorist attack in Kyiv have been notified of suspicion – Kravchenko. VIDEO from bodycams