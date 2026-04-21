Zhukov has been appointed advisor to head of National Police, - Klymenko
After being relieved of his duties as head of the patrol police, Yevhen Zhukov became an advisor to the head of the National Police.
This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.
Details
He reminded that Zhukov is a combat officer, a general.
"I respect him personally, I respect him very much. He is a man who has been through war. ‘Khyzhak’ is an excellent fighter.
But morally speaking, it is difficult to remain in office—and we spoke about this yesterday—at a time when two police officers made a mistake, a major mistake, while performing their primary police duties, which has affected the stability of the entire law enforcement system. Of course, he made a decision. And he said, ‘Mr. Minister, I am announcing right now that I am resigning,’ the minister said.
At the same time, Klymenko really wants Zhukov to stay on the team.
"That is why Yevhen Zhukov has been appointed advisor to the Head of the National Police. He will handle issues related to the war—specifically, the police’s involvement in the war," he concluded.
What preceded it?
It was previously reported that Yevhen Zhukov, head of the Patrol Police Department, resigned following the terrorist attack in Kyiv.
Shooting in Kyiv
- As a reminder, on 18 April in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown man opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.
- He was shot dead during his arrest.
- According to the latest reports, seven people are known to have died.
- An investigation has been launched under the article on terrorist act.
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