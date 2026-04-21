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Zhukov has been appointed advisor to head of National Police, - Klymenko

Yevhen Zhukov has taken on a new position following his dismissal: what is known?

After being relieved of his duties as head of the patrol police, Yevhen Zhukov became an advisor to the head of the National Police.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

He reminded that Zhukov is a combat officer, a general.

"I respect him personally, I respect him very much. He is a man who has been through war. ‘Khyzhak’ is an excellent fighter.

But morally speaking, it is difficult to remain in office—and we spoke about this yesterday—at a time when two police officers made a mistake, a major mistake, while performing their primary police duties, which has affected the stability of the entire law enforcement system. Of course, he made a decision. And he said, ‘Mr. Minister, I am announcing right now that I am resigning,’ the minister said.

At the same time, Klymenko really wants Zhukov to stay on the team.

"That is why Yevhen Zhukov has been appointed advisor to the Head of the National Police. He will handle issues related to the war—specifically, the police’s involvement in the war," he concluded.

Read more: Zhukov on police officers who fled during terrorist attack: They behaved disgracefully; they should have opened fire on attacker immediately

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that Yevhen Zhukov, head of the Patrol Police Department, resigned following the terrorist attack in Kyiv.

Shooting in Kyiv

Read more: Consultations oт law on legalisation of weapons will begin next week, - Interior Minister Klymenko

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police forces (1864) Yevhen Zhukov (4) Ihor Klymenko (175)
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