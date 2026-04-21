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News Legalization of firearms in Ukraine
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Consultations on law on legalisation of weapons will begin next week, - Interior Minister Klymenko

Legalisation of firearms in Ukraine: Klymenko made a statement following the terrorist attack

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko supports the law on civilian firearms.

He made this statement during a press conference, reports Censor.NET.

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"Types of firearms, carbines – that is, hunting weapons, smoothbore and rifled – all of this needs to be classified. And a person must undergo training, including in the safe handling of these weapons. This is a whole system, an infrastructure. Changes to criminal legislation, definitions regarding self-defence, shooting ranges, storage facilities. We are ready for this dialogue. We want this system to be in place. We want people to have the right to armed self-defence," said the minister.

According to Klymenko, the main thing is that the person is properly trained.

"I have already spoken with MPs. We will begin consultations as early as next week. As I said, with the involvement of the public, experts and journalists. We need to hear all opinions in order to reach an effective solution," he added.

Read more: Following terrorist attack in Kyiv, Klymenko will make personnel decisions across entire chain of command, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Shooting in Kyiv

See more: Walking street with pistol: police detain man in Kyiv. PHOTO

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