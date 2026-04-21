Consultations on law on legalisation of weapons will begin next week, - Interior Minister Klymenko

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko supports the law on civilian firearms.

He made this statement during a press conference, reports Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Types of firearms, carbines – that is, hunting weapons, smoothbore and rifled – all of this needs to be classified. And a person must undergo training, including in the safe handling of these weapons. This is a whole system, an infrastructure. Changes to criminal legislation, definitions regarding self-defence, shooting ranges, storage facilities. We are ready for this dialogue. We want this system to be in place. We want people to have the right to armed self-defence," said the minister.

According to Klymenko, the main thing is that the person is properly trained.

"I have already spoken with MPs. We will begin consultations as early as next week. As I said, with the involvement of the public, experts and journalists. We need to hear all opinions in order to reach an effective solution," he added.

Read more: Following terrorist attack in Kyiv, Klymenko will make personnel decisions across entire chain of command, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on 18 April in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown man opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was shot dead during his arrest.

According to the latest reports, seven people are known to have died.

An investigation has been launched under the article on terrorist act.

See more: Walking street with pistol: police detain man in Kyiv. PHOTO