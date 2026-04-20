Walking street with pistol: police detain man in Kyiv. PHOTO
On Monday, April 20, police officers detained a man in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv who was walking down the street with an object resembling a pistol.
This was reported by the Patrol Police of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Today, concerned citizens reported an act of hooliganism in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Eyewitnesses spoke of a suspicious man walking the streets in an intoxicated state with a pistol in his hands," the police noted.
The report states that "patrol officers promptly arrived at the specified address, located a man matching the description, and detained him. We conducted a surface search and discovered an object resembling a weapon."
Inspectors called an investigative team to the scene, which will further establish all the circumstances of the incident.
Shooting in Kyiv
- As a reminder, on 18 April in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown man opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.
- He was killed during his arrest.
- According to the latest reports, six people are known to have been killed and more than 10 injured.
- An investigation has been launched under the article on terrorist acts.
- Subsequently, the head of Ukraine’s patrol police, Yevhen Zhukov, announced that he had resigned.
- On the morning of April 20, it was reported that a man who had been shot had died in the hospital.
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