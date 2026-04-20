Walking street with pistol: police detain man in Kyiv. PHOTO

On Monday, April 20, police officers detained a man in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv who was walking down the street with an object resembling a pistol.

This was reported by the Patrol Police of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Today, concerned citizens reported an act of hooliganism in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Eyewitnesses spoke of a suspicious man walking the streets in an intoxicated state with a pistol in his hands," the police noted.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Kyiv: Head of Patrol Police Department Yevhen Zhukov has resigned

The report states that "patrol officers promptly arrived at the specified address, located a man matching the description, and detained him. We conducted a surface search and discovered an object resembling a weapon."

Inspectors called an investigative team to the scene, which will further establish all the circumstances of the incident.





Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on 18 April in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown man opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was killed during his arrest.

According to the latest reports, six people are known to have been killed and more than 10 injured.

An investigation has been launched under the article on terrorist acts.

Subsequently, the head of Ukraine’s patrol police, Yevhen Zhukov, announced that he had resigned.

On the morning of April 20, it was reported that a man who had been shot had died in the hospital.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Kyiv: Head of Patrol Police Department Yevhen Zhukov has resigned