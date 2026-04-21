Shooting in Kyiv: court remands patrol officer Dudina in custody following Drobnytskyi. VIDEO

Kyiv’s Pecherskyi District Court has imposed a preventive measure on patrol officer Anna Dudina in the case over the shooting in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

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What did the court decide?

The court ruled to place Dudina in custody until June 18.

She has the option of posting bail in the amount of UAH 266,000.

She was taken into custody in the courtroom.

What does Dudina say?

According to the patrol officer, she expected such a court decision because the case is high-profile.

She does not have that amount to post bail.

Her lawyer said the preventive measure will be appealed.

Watch more: Terrorist attack in Kyiv: Pecherskyi District Court chooses preventive measure for patrol officer Dudina. VIDEO

Background

Earlier, a preventive measure was imposed on patrol officer Mykhailo Drobnytskyi. He was remanded in custody until June 18 with the option of posting bail in the amount of UAH 266,000. The suspect was taken into custody in the courtroom.

If bail is posted, Drobnytskyi will be required to report to investigators upon first request.

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on April 18, an unidentified man opened fire on people in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was killed during an arrest.

According to the latest data, six people were killed and more than 10 were injured.

An investigation was launched under the article on a terrorist act.

Police flight

It was previously reported that police officers fled after the shooting, leaving a woman injured during the terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko demands an internal investigation.

Vyhivskyi said that the police officers who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv had been suspended. An internal investigation was launched.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a case was opened against the police officers for official negligence during the terrorist attack in Kyiv.

Watch more: Terrorist attack in Kyiv: Patrol officer Drobnytskyi remanded in custody until June 18: Bail set at UAH 266,000. VIDEO