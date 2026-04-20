After terrorist attack in Kyiv, police rules on use of weapons and response protocols must be reviewed, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the police must review all response protocols, training rules, and rules on the use of weapons to protect people. These steps are prompted by the terrorist attack in Kyiv on April 18, in which civilians were killed.

The head of state said this in a video address on April 20, Censor.NET reports.

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Zelenskyy on police officers' actions during the terrorist attack

The president stressed that there must be accountability for the patrol police officers who fled the scene of the terrorist attack.

"Those two patrol police officers who failed to protect people during the attack in Kyiv on Saturday have already been served with notices of suspicion. The patrol unit responded to a call about a shooting and saw what was happening, saw the wounded, saw a child and other ordinary people at the scene. The officers should have done everything to stop the killer. But they fled. There must be accountability. I expect that the next procedural steps regarding them will not be delayed. And the police must review all response protocols, training rules, and rules on the use of weapons to protect people so that something like this does NOT happen again. There must be security for everyone," he added.

Watch more: Two police officers who fled during terrorist attack in Kyiv have been notified of suspicion – Kravchenko. VIDEO from bodycams

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on April 18, an unidentified man opened fire on people in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was killed during arrest.

According to the latest data, six people were killed and more than 10 were injured.

An investigation was launched under the article on a terrorist act.

Police flight

It was previously reported that police officers fled after the shooting, leaving a woman injured during the terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko demands an internal investigation.

Vyhivskyi said that the police officers who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv had been suspended. An internal investigation was launched.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a case was opened against the police officers for official negligence during the terrorist attack in Kyiv.

Read more: Council of Europe has responded to terrorist attack in Kyiv