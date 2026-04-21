Draft resolution on dismissal of Interior Minister Klymenko appears in Rada

A draft resolution on the dismissal of Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated on the parliament’s website.

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The document has currently been submitted for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada leadership. Its text has not yet been made public.

The initiators of the resolution are MPs Yuliia Yatsyk, Serhii Rudyk, and Mykola Halushko. After consideration by the leadership, the document is to be forwarded to the relevant committee.

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Parliamentary review procedure

The resolution must next be considered by a Verkhovna Rada committee. Only after that can it be brought to the session hall for a vote by MPs.

There is no fixed timeframe for considering such initiatives in parliament. Committee discussions may last from several days to several weeks, depending on the complexity of the issue.

Context of the initiative and political statements

The initiative on the possible dismissal of the minister emerged amid discussions about the work of law enforcement agencies. Some MPs stress the need for systemic changes in the security sector.

MP Yuliia Yatsyk has said that Ukraine needs a "full reset of the law enforcement system." At the same time, discussions continue in political circles over the effectiveness of the security agencies.

"Ukraine needs a full reset of the law enforcement system," Yuliia Yatsyk said.

Read more: Zhukov has been appointed advisor to head of National Police, - Klymenko

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on April 18, an unidentified man opened fire on people in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was killed during an arrest.

According to the latest data, six people were killed and more than 10 were injured.

An investigation was launched under the article on a terrorist act.

Police flight

It was previously reported that police officers fled after the shooting, leaving a woman injured during the terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko demands an internal investigation.

Vyhivskyi said that the police officers who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv had been suspended. An internal investigation was launched.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a case was opened against the police officers for official negligence during the terrorist attack in Kyiv.

On April 21, the court remanded patrol officer Dudina in custody following Drobnytskyi.

Read more: Klymenko following terrorist attack in Kyiv: We are initiating discussions on draft law on civilian firearms